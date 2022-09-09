Woman Connected to Voter Fraud Case Arrested

RIO GRANDE CITY – A woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a voter fraud case in Starr County.

Modesta Vela was charged with illegal voting, election fraud, voter assistance and knowingly possessing someone else’s ballot with intent to defraud.

District Attorney Omar Escobar Jr. says relatives filed a complaint to the elections administration office.

Investigators found the ballot was taken and voted in a way the voter did not intend to.

Vela’s bond is set at $145,000.

Watch the video above for more information.