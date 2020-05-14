Woman in Custody for Attempting to Smuggle Child Through Valley Int'l Bridge
RIO GRANDE CITY - A woman is in custody for trying to smuggle a child through a Valley bridge.
It happened Sunday at the Rio Grande City International Bridge.
The woman, a U.S. citizen, said she was the parent of a six-year old Ecuadorian girl.
According to court documents, the woman was using her own daughter's valid Texas birth certificate.
The woman later admitted a man from Mexico paid her $5,000 to smuggle the child to her relatives in Pennsylvania.
She also admitted she had done this before and was not caught; no word on when she'll face a judge.
