Woman Seeks Maintenance at Historic Alamo Cemetery

ALAMO – A woman with family members buried at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo says it’s neglected.

It’s an old cemetery that was passed over to Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. The priest says there isn’t enough funding to hire a maintenance crew to clean it up.

“It's very sad to see how we can barely walk through here. There's holes in the ground. Some of the tombstones have fallen,” said Martha Contreras Leigh.

Leigh says she’s tired of seeing the same thing over and over again at the cemetery: cracked gravestones, brush and open fences.

