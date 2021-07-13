Woman Seeks Maintenance at Historic Alamo Cemetery
Related Story
ALAMO – A woman with family members buried at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo says it’s neglected.
It’s an old cemetery that was passed over to Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. The priest says there isn’t enough funding to hire a maintenance crew to clean it up.
“It's very sad to see how we can barely walk through here. There's holes in the ground. Some of the tombstones have fallen,” said Martha Contreras Leigh.
Leigh says she’s tired of seeing the same thing over and over again at the cemetery: cracked gravestones, brush and open fences.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
ALAMO – A woman with family members buried at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo says it’s neglected. It’s... More >>
News Video
-
DSHS: Young people making up the majority of COVID-19 cases
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: July 13, 2021
-
'It's terrible': Still recovering from Hurricane Hanna, Santa Rosa man seeks help...
-
Local county sheriffs absent from Abbot’s latest border security briefing
-
State Rep. Alex Dominguez weighs in on Democrats’ plan to stop GOP...