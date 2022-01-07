Workforce Solutions offers free COVID-19 safety related training

COVID-19 case counts are dropping around the county, but in the Valley the numbers remain constant.

Following the safety guidelines set in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention helps stop the spread of the coronavirus and also keeps local businesses open.

Mike Gonzalez with Workforce Solutions says safety is always the most important factor, but "we can't forget to keep pursuing progress."

Workforce Solutions is offering a free COVID-19 safety related training program that covers a wide variety of courses. The courses include: Information Technology Disaster Recovery, Customer Service and Social Distancing and Employee Emotional Well Being and Stress Management.

"More and more we're hearing about pandemic fatigue," Gonzalez said. "Which is pretty much, you know, just all the external sources of stress that we receive throughout this confusing period in time right now."

The training program is free for small business owners located in Hidalgo, Starr or Willacy County.

To see the full list of requirements and to register visit the Workforce Solutions website at www.wfsolutions.org/stt