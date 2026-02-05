'You can sense my frustration:' Starr County judge reacts to newly announced Border Patrol checkpoints in Roma

Two new Border Patrol checkpoints will be built in Starr County, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The checkpoints will be built in the Roma, Texas area “to support ongoing operational requirements and enhance border security efforts,” CBP said.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said he was not made aware of the plan by CBP.

“You can sense my frustration; they just come into the local communities without notifying anyone, without asking if we need them,” Vera said. “All it is going to do is delay our people who are traveling, harass our people that are here legally, that are American citizens, that they have to go through all these checkpoints if they want to see their neighbor."

Details on the project, such as the cost and a timeline, were not available.

“These checkpoints are being deployed as a part of proactive measures to deter illegal cross-border activity, interdict contraband, and assist in the overall enforcement of immigration laws,” CBP said in a statement. “The safety and security of the traveling public remain a top priority.”

Roma City Manager Alejandro Barrera said the city is waiting for official confirmation of the project from CBP.