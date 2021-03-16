1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine in Weslaco

A partnership between multiple entities in the mid-Valley allowed 1,000 people to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Weslaco.

With the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directing states to expand vaccine eligibility to those who work in primary, pre-primary and secondary schools, educators like Monte Alto ISD’s Iliana Gonzalez received her first vaccination Tuesday.

“I'm super excited that I was able to get this vaccine. That means that I don't have to be in fear and I get to be one to one with the students,” Gonzalez – a behavioral special education teacher – said. “I have a little baby so my thing was always, 'okay I need to get vaccinated so me and my family can be protected.'"

Gonzalez was one of about 1,000 people - including school staff, the elderly, and residents with underlying health conditions - to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Knapp Medical's conference center in Weslaco.

Weslaco Mayor David Suarez said a partnership between the county, Hidalgo County Precinct 1, Knapp Medical Center and the city created a greater effort in getting school staff in the mid-Valley area vaccinated.

“The goal is to continue this on a weekly basis,” Suarez said. “The reason why is because Precinct 1 has been very gracious to allow us to allocate his allocation which is 1,000 doses a week and we spread it out. Eventually we'll do another second dose 1,000 shots and another first dose 1,000 shots so we will be doing 2,000 shots next week."

Weslaco plans to continue vaccinating teachers until they no longer can do so, Suarez said, adding that by next month the city will increase their vaccination efforts to provide 3,000 doses per week.