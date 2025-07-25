1 dead, 1 wounded, suspect at large in University of New Mexico dorm shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person is dead and another wounded in a shooting early Friday at a dormitory complex at the University of New Mexico, prompting a campus-wide search for the suspect.
The campus was closed as authorities conducted a sweep, the university said in a statement.
The university first posted an alert announcing that a shooting had taken place just before 3:30 a.m. Campus police arrived at the Casas del Rio housing center to find two people with gunshot wounds — one dead and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another alert asking people to shelter in place was sent out on social media just after 6 a.m. "Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and actively investigating," the university said.
Details on the two victims were not released, nor was any description of the suspect.
The university in central Albuquerque has about 23,000 students during the school year. New students have been visiting campus as part of weekly scheduled orientations ahead of the fall semester, which begins in about three weeks.
