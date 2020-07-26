x

10 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County

3 hours 51 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, July 26 2020 Jul 26, 2020 July 26, 2020 3:13 PM July 26, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Willacy County on Sunday announced that 10 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 10 new cases included two people younger than 20 years old, seven women and one man.

Since the pandemic started, 567 people in Willacy County have tested positive for COVID-19.

