Hidalgo County holds inaugural COVID-19 memorial day celebration

Hidalgo County residents who lost their lives because of COVID-19 were recognized on Monday.

March 4 was the inaugural COVID-19 Heroes and Memorial Day celebration. It was created following the passing of a state law created by McAllen representative Bobby Guerra.

At an event in Hidalgo County, frontline workers were recognized for their contributions and sacrifices during the pandemic.

COVID-19 was officially declared a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

The federal COVID-19 public health emergency declaration ended in May 2023.

Close to 100,000 Hidalgo County residents died due to the virus.