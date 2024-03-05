Hidalgo County holds inaugural COVID-19 memorial day celebration
Hidalgo County residents who lost their lives because of COVID-19 were recognized on Monday.
March 4 was the inaugural COVID-19 Heroes and Memorial Day celebration. It was created following the passing of a state law created by McAllen representative Bobby Guerra.
At an event in Hidalgo County, frontline workers were recognized for their contributions and sacrifices during the pandemic.
COVID-19 was officially declared a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.
The federal COVID-19 public health emergency declaration ended in May 2023.
Close to 100,000 Hidalgo County residents died due to the virus.
