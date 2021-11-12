17-year-old driver crashes into fence outside Brownsville elementary school

A 17-year-old driver faces charges after crashing into a fence outside a Brownsville elementary school Friday morning.

Authorities say the teen driver, who has not been identified, crashed into a fence outside Skinner Elementary School at the corner of 5th St. and Charles following a chase.

DPS says they tried to stop the driver after he ran a red light.

The 17-year-old had a passenger in the car with him. Neither were hurt.

The elementary school was briefly put on lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

"Thankfully, none of our students were in any immediate danger whatsoever,” said Brownsville ISD police Chief Oscar Garcia. “The school moved very quickly."

The teen will be charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and causing serious bodily injury, DPS said.

Authorities say the teen was also involved in another crash earlier, which resulted in injuries to the other driver.