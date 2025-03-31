18-wheeler falls off Peñitas freeway, road closure in effect

KRGV photo

The Peñitas freeway loop is closed until further notice after an 18-wheeler lost control and fell, pushing a Camaro off the highway, according to Police Chief Roel Bermea.

Viewer submitted video of the scene from Gloria Alanis shows an 18-wheeler hanging off of the U.S. 83 Relief Route in Peñitas.

Bermea said both drivers involved in the accident are OK, but were hospitalized as a precaution.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.