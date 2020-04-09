x

2 more people die after contracting the coronavirus in Cameron County

5 hours 1 minute 3 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 April 09, 2020 12:20 PM April 09, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Thursday that two additional people had died after contracting the coronavirus — bringing the total number of deaths in the Rio Grande Valley to five.

Treviño said a 91-year-old woman and a 93-year-old woman had died. Both women lived at nursing homes in the Harlingen area.

They follow the deaths one person in Cameron County, one person in Willacy County and one person in Hidalgo County.

