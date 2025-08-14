2 women arrested in connection with Weslaco auto theft investigation

Photo credit: Weslaco Police Department

Two women were arrested Thursday in connection with an auto theft investigation, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

The women, identified as 18-year-old Lesly Alonso and 19-year-old Kimberly Silva, have since been identified as the persons of interest in several other auto theft cases across Hidalgo County, according to a news release.

Alonso and Silva were arrested at the Hidalgo port of Entry Thursday morning as they crossed back into the United States. The arrests were in connection with the theft of a GMC Sierra that occurred in Weslaco at the 1000 block of W. 10th Street, the news release stated.

During their arrests, a combined $10,000 in cash was found in Alonso’s and Silva’s possession, the news release added.

Additional suspects were identified, and more arrests are expected, police said.

The arrests are the result of a coordinated effort by the Hidalgo County Combined Auto Theft Task Force. Anyone with any information on the investigation is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.