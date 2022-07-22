3 in custody after Mercedes stash house bust
Investigators say three people are in custody after a stash house bust in Mercedes.
The arrests happened Thursday morning when police responded to a burglary call to a home on South Washington Street.
A news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said border patrol agents assisted Mercedes police at the scene.
Thirty-one migrants believed to be from El Salvador were taken from the scene to a border patrol processing center.
The three arrested are suspected of running the stash house.