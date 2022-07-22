x

3 in custody after Mercedes stash house bust

2 hours 11 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, July 22 2022 Jul 22, 2022 July 22, 2022 6:43 PM July 22, 2022 in News - Local

Investigators say three people are in custody after a stash house bust in Mercedes.

The arrests happened Thursday morning when police responded to a burglary call to a home on South Washington Street.

A news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said border patrol agents assisted Mercedes police at the scene.

Thirty-one migrants believed to be from El Salvador were taken from the scene to a border patrol processing center.

The three arrested are suspected of running the stash house.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days