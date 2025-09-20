$3 million renovations underway at Mission golf course

A golf course in Mission is getting a brand-new look.

New grass, new lighting and two new golf holes will be added to the Shary Municipal Golf Course and people are ready to see the new improvements come to life.

"I'm stoked. We come here regularly, and anytime that something that you enjoy gets renovated, it's awesome," Mission resident Rodrigo Tenopala said.

Tenopala plays golf on the course at least once a week. The new lighting will allow people to play in the evening.

"We live in an area that's extremely hot, so sometimes it's a little inaccessible in the middle of the day to golf, but bringing it in the evening under the lights, it's going to be a great experience," Tenopala said.

The renovations will cost $3 million and the project is being funded by the Mission Economic Development Corporation.

Shary Municipal Golf Course Director Michael Fernuik hopes the golf course becomes a top attraction.

"Become the jewel of golf for the Rio Grande Valley. It's a very much one of a kind. There are not too many golf courses or facilities that have 27 holes," Fernuik said.

The renovations are expected to be completed at the end of November, weather permitting.

