36-year-old identified as victim killed in Weslaco shooting that led to manhunt
Police released the identity of the victim found unresponsive in a vehicle on Monday in Weslaco, which led to an hours long manhunt.
Weslaco police Public Information Officer Eric Hernandez confirmed 36-year-old Guadalupe Salinas Jr. was discovered in a car on the 2400 block of East 12th Street. Officers responded to a call of gunshots around 12:10 p.m. Monday. Salinas was pronounced dead at Knapp Medical Center.
Law enforcement flooded the area to search for the 23-year-old suspect. The Department of Public Safety and the Segovia K-9 Unit assisted Weslaco police in the manhunt.
According to Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera, the suspect put up a small struggle when authorities found him, however, the 23-year-old was taken into custody without any injury.
Rivera added he believes the shooting stemmed from drug deal gone wrong. An arraignment for the suspect is pending.
