Charges pending for 23-year-old murder suspect in Weslaco
A man is in custody in connection to a murder in Weslaco.
According to Weslaco police, officers responded to a call at around 12:10 p.m. Monday on the 2400 block of East 12th Street.
Officers found a man unresponsive in a vehicle. The man was transported to Knapp Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A manhunt ensued for 23-year-old Angel Herrera, who was believed to be armed and dangerous. Schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera believes the case is a drug deal gone wrong. The investigation continues.
