39 more people test positive for the coronavirus in Willacy County
Willacy County on Friday announced that 39 more people — including 23 inmates at the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility — had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 39 new cases bring the total number of cases in Willacy County to 207 since the pandemic started.
Willacy County announced the test results in a news release.
More News
News Video
-
As students prepare to return to classrooms, PSJA ISD provides options
-
Court documents reveal disturbing new details in Vanessa Guillen case
-
As Valley hospitals reach capacity, facilities scramble to add medical personnel
-
What to know: Laws protecting employees during pandemic
-
UT System finalizing learning options for students amid pandemic