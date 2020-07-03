x

39 more people test positive for the coronavirus in Willacy County

3 hours 43 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, July 03 2020 Jul 3, 2020 July 03, 2020 11:33 AM July 03, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Willacy County on Friday announced that 39 more people — including 23 inmates at the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility — had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 39 new cases bring the total number of cases in Willacy County to 207 since the pandemic started.

Willacy County announced the test results in a news release.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days