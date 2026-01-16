4 more arrests made in Donna hotel murder investigation

The Donna Police Department arrested four additional suspects in connection with a homicide investigation at the Texas Inn Hotel, according to a news release.

The arrests are linked to the death of 29-year-old Cosme Iriarte, whose body was found at the Texas Inn at 2005 E. Expressway 83 on Dec. 27 by officers with the Donna Police Department following a welfare check.

Pablo Solis, 43, Florencio De La Cruz, 21, Charliyn Rodriguez, 28, and Criselda Martinez, 61, each face a charge of failure to report a felony in connection with the death.

Rodriguez faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence, police added.

Oscar Rodriguez, 20, and Zoey Roselyn Solis, 17, were the first to be arrested in connection with the case on murder and tampering with evidence charges.

Police have not said how the four newly identified suspects are linked to the homicide.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, a witness called police to report he had seen a body and blood in the hotel room.

The witness told police he and two others were hanging out with Oscar Rodriguez and his pregnant girlfriend, identified as Zoey Solis, at the hotel when Iriarte arrived and offered $20 to “party with them.”

The witness said he and his friends left at about 2 a.m., but he returned about an hour later to pick up a liquor bottle he had left at Oscar Rodriguez’s room, the complaint stated.

The witness knocked on the door, but Oscar Rodriguez “hesitated in opening the door for him,” the complaint said. When the man said he needed to get the bottle back, Rodriguez “opened the door enough to give him the bottle, [and the witness] saw blood around the area and a subject lying on the floor.”

The witness then left the hotel and went home to sleep and called police the following morning to report what he had seen, the complaint added.

Police responding to the scene found Iriarte’s body wrapped in a blanket on the floor.

According to the complaint, Oscar Rodriguez said Iriarte started “getting aggressive toward him and making threats saying he was going to ‘rock him.’” Oscar Rodriguez said he then shot Iriarte in the head and then stabbed him in self-defense.

Zoey Solis, who was nine months pregnant when the crime occurred according to the complaint, implicated herself in the murder by saying she helped Rodriguez move the body to the shower. They rinsed Iriarte's body and she cleaned blood stains from the floor.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional details are being released at this time to preserve the integrity of the case,” police said in a Friday news release.

Oscar Rodriguez and Zoey Solis remain jailed on bonds of $1.25 million each.

Hidalgo County jail records show De La Cruz and Martinez have bonded out. Charliyn Rodriguez remains jailed on a $60,000 bond, and Pablo Solis was not listed in jail records.