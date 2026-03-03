x

Two people hospitalized in possible road rage shooting near Harlingen

Source: KRGV

Two people were shot early Tuesday morning in what investigators say may have been a possible road rage shooting near Harlingen, according to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño.

The shooting happened at the intersection of FM 509 and FM 508 at around 7:30 a.m.

Treviño said the investigation remains active, and additional details will be released later. 

