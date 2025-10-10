4 people hospitalized following crash near Edinburg school

Photo credit: City of Edinburg

Four people were hospitalized Friday following a two-vehicle crash near an Edinburg school, according to a city spokesperson.

The crash caused a street closure in the area that lasted half an hour.

The accident happened Friday shortly before 3 p.m. at 1100 E. Trenton Road.

According to a city spokesperson, a gray Volvo SUV was exiting a nearby school and attempting to turn west onto Trenton Road when it collided with a red Kia passenger car traveling eastbound.

The female driver of the Volvo and two children were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female driver of the Kia was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.