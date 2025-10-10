4 people hospitalized following crash near Edinburg school
Four people were hospitalized Friday following a two-vehicle crash near an Edinburg school, according to a city spokesperson.
The crash caused a street closure in the area that lasted half an hour.
The accident happened Friday shortly before 3 p.m. at 1100 E. Trenton Road.
According to a city spokesperson, a gray Volvo SUV was exiting a nearby school and attempting to turn west onto Trenton Road when it collided with a red Kia passenger car traveling eastbound.
The female driver of the Volvo and two children were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female driver of the Kia was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Ensuring your infant sleeps safely
-
Edinburg city officials break ground on $6.2 million downtown parking garage
-
Edinburg man in custody after allegedly opening plane door during landing
-
Canal widening project aims to alleviate flooding issues near Harlingen
-
San Juan woman advocating for road repairs
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025
-
Southland Conference commissioner discusses UTRGV football's hot start
-
District rivals McAllen Memorial and McHi face off in week 7 of...
-
Band of the Week: Rio Grande City High School
-
UTRGV women's soccer set to take on McNeese on Thursday