5 On Your Side: Customers of McAllen repair shop demanding refunds

Joe Bravo said he trusted Menchaca Lawn Equipment Repair to fix his ATV.

Bravo said he took it to the repair shop in McAllen in mid-August to get the engine replaced.

“I was betrayed,” Bravo said. “I trusted her in good faith because I knew her husband for many years."

Bravo paid over $1,500 to owner Tina Menchaca, who he said promised the work would be done in seven days.

Bravo said he ended up retrieving his ATV in early November, adding that Menchaca stopped answering his messages when he’s asked for his money back.

Another customer who wanted to be known only as “Gonzalez” said he’s also been asking for a refund from Menchaca for months.

Gonzalez said he took in his ATV to Menchaca earlier this year for repairs.

When the repairs got too costly, Gonzalez said he offered to sell her the ATV for $1,500, which he said she agreed to in August.

Gonzalez said he has yet to see the money.

“I really just want to make sure that she does not do this to any other people,” Gonzalez said.

When Channel 5 News reached out to Menchaca, she declined to comment, adding that customers will get their money back “this month.”

