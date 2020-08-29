5 shot, 1 critically, in shooting in Dallas' Deep Ellum area

DALLAS (AP) — Five people have been wounded, one critically, in a shooting in the Deep Ellum district on the eastern edge of downtown Dallas, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on Elm Street near Good-Latimer Expressway, according to a police statement. Officers arrived to find three men and a woman wounded at that location, and they were taken to a hospital.

While at the hospital, officers said another wounded man entered after driving himself to the emergency room.

The wounds inflicted on three men and the woman aren’t life-threatening, but a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition, the police statement said.

No motive or suspect was immediately determined, the statement said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.