59 people become US citizens at Brownsville naturalization ceremony

Inside the federal courthouse in Brownsville, 59 people from four different countries took an oath on Wednesday to become American citizens.

Their family and friends waited anxiously outside the building with flowers, open arms, and a sense of relief.

Among those who were naturalized was Jaime Castelltort. He arrived in the U.S. in June 2015 and spent 10 years living as a legal resident.

Castelltort was finally able to apply for his citizenship in July 2025.

“It was very fast. I completed my 10-year residency and as soon as it expired, I applied, submitted the request, and in less than a month they were already giving me an appointment for the photos and fingerprints,” Castelltort said.

Prior to coming into the country, Castelltort lived in Progreso, Mexico and worked as a doctor.

He said he feels better knowing he's a naturalized citizen.

Castelltort said his son helped him with the application process.

While it took Castelltort three months to become a U.S. citizen, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website shows 80% of applications are completed in nine months.

Castelltort said getting through it was one of the most difficult things he's ever done. He said he now plans to help his mother with her application.

Watch the video above for the full story.