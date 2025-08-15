6 arrests made in connection with San Benito illegal gambling investigation
Six people were arrested in connection with a gambling investigation in San Benito, according to a news release.
The individuals were identified as Braulio Segovia, Mayra Salazar, Marvin Moncevaiz, Marcos Mendoza, Gustavo Morales and Fernando Guerra.
The news release said on August 13 at around 7 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery at the 1100 block of East Expressway 83 in San Benito.
RELATED STORY: Illegal gambling establishment under investigation in San Benito
Officers determined a robbery did not take place, but a crime was in existence at the location, according to the news release. They discovered the location was being run as an "illegal slot machine type gambling establishment."
The news release said the six people were arrested for their involvement in the operation or for safeguarding of the establishment. Along with the six arrests, 30 more people were issued citations for gambling.
The six individuals are facing charges of possession of a gambling device and equipment, operating coin operated machines with a license, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
