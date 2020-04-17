7 more Hidalgo County residents test positive for virus, 3 more recover

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County announced new coronavirus cases on Friday and also mentioned more people have been cleared and released from isolation.

According to a release, seven more people tested positive for the virus. The number of confirmed cases is now 242.

The new cases involved three Edinburg residents and individuals from Palmview, McAllen, Hidalgo and Alamo.

Also, three additional patients were cleared from isolation. Bringing the total to 45 who have recovered, leaving the county with 197 active cases.

Officials also said 28 people are in the hospital receiving treatment, including six in intensive care units.