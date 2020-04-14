8 more people test positive for coronavirus in Hidalgo County, 21 released from isolation

Eight more people in Hidalgo County tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Monday. This brings the total number of positive cases in Hidalgo County to 198.

According to a news release, 21 people were also released from isolation. A total of 30 people have now officially been released from isolation, meaning they have been symptom-free for ten days including three days in which they had no fever, Judge Cortez said.

“This is encouraging news,” Cortez said of those released from isolation, according to a news release. “But we cannot let our guard down. We must continue to protect ourselves by staying home and avoiding crowds.”

Thirty-two people have been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. 6 of them are in the intensive care unit, according to the release.

A total of 1,455 tests have now been administered in Hidalgo County. Along with the 198 positive cases, there have been 1,190 negative cases with 75 test results still pending.