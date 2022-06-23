x

8-year-old girl sworn in as Texas Game Warden

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Rio Grande Valley was able to fulfill a little girl’s dream of becoming a Texas Game Warden.

Eight-year-old Natalie McCaleb was sworn in as Texas Game Warden during a ceremony on Friday. She is battling cystic fibrosis, a chronic incurable illness.

She was able to fulfill her first mission in watching the dolphins.

