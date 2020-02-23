A closer look at the race for Sheriff's Office in Hidalgo Co.

WESLACO - Election Day is just over a week away for the Texas primaries.

There are three candidates hoping to get your vote for the top law enforcement position in Hidalgo County, the incumbent, and two challengers. All with law enforcement backgrounds.

Eddie Guerra, Raul Salinas and Frank Guerrero. Three men, two against the current sheriff who is seeking re-election.

Eddie Guerra – Incumbent

With more than 25 years of experience, Eddie Guerra said voters can continue to expect honesty and safety. The current Sheriff tells CHANNEL FIVE NEWS he has improved collaboration with Local, State, and Federal agencies.

He has created a Texas Transnational Intelligence Center along with an Anti-Gang Center. Guerra said his goal, if he gets a next term, is to fix the overcrowding in the County Jail and expand infrastructure.

Raul Salinas - Candidate

Raul Salinas says to address corruption he plans on creating a task force and making sure officer decisions don’t have a price tag.

With 35 years of law enforcement experience, both with the Sheriff’s Department and currently the Edinburg CISD police, he says he understands all aspects of the system and wants to reorganize the department to reduce response time.

Frank Guerrero - Candidate

Reorganization is also on Frank Guerrero's list if he becomes sheriff. The former army veteran, Miami officer and sheriff’s deputy says there needs to be more interaction with the community.

Guerrero says his experience running a security business gives him a skill the other candidates lack. He also disagrees with current sheriff Guerra when it comes to crime statistics.

Guerrero also plans to add youth programs and also address overcrowding in jail.

The winner in the March 3rd sheriff elections will be facing the candidates on the GOP side.

Watch the video for the full story.

----

* Video correction: Frank Guerrero owns a Security Business, not a Secretary Business.