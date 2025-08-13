Abby's Bakery owners found guilty of harboring and employing undocumented immigrants

The owner's of Abby's Baker, Leonardo Baez and Nora Avila-Guel, have been found guilty for employing and harboring undocumented migrants.

This is a developing story. Previous article below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A jury is now deliberating the fate of the owners of Abby's Bakery in Los Fresnos.

The owners, Leonardo Baez and Nora Avila-Guel, are accused of employing and harboring undocumented immigrants. They were arrested back in February.

The defense rested their case without calling any witnesses.

In closing arguments, the government said the owners of Abby's Bakery had an agreement between the undocumented workers to secretly shelter them at their bakery.

RELATED STORY: Government rests their case in trial against Abby’s Bakery owners accused of harboring immigrants

They also said Baez and Avila-Guel knew those workers were either in the country illegally or did not have permission to work in the United States, and giving them a place to stay made it easier for them to work in the U.S. illegally.

The defense argued back, saying evidence showed no one was being held against their will and there was no forced labor. They also claimed the workers were being paid above minimum wage.

The owners are also charged with conspiracy. The government says Baez and Avila-Guel allowed this to happen for financial gain.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.