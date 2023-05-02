ABC NEWS: Man believed to be suspect accused of gunning down 5 in Texas taken into custody
A suspect believed to be Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of gunning down five people in an "execution-style" mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, was taken into custody Tuesday after a multiday manhunt, according to ABC News.
The massacre unfolded Friday night after neighbors asked Oropesa, 38, to stop shooting his AR-15 in his yard because a newborn was trying to sleep, authorities said.
Oropesa then allegedly stormed the neighbors' home, killing five of the 10 people inside, including a young boy, authorities said. Two of the women killed were found in a bedroom lying on top of two surviving children, authorities said.
