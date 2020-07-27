Abducted Child Found Safe, Homicide Suspect in Custody

MISSION – A child at the center of an Amber alert issued by the Regional Alert System has been found safe.

According to a release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, the 2-year-old Lizsandra Jennica Gaytan is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Investigators say her abduction stems from the murder of 20-year-old Gilbert Gaytan.

His body was found on the 3000 block of Pradera Street located North of 8 Mile Road in rural Mission Thursday.

A warrant was issued for the 2-year-old's great-grandmother after authorities suspected she struck Gaytan with her vehicle before fleeing the scene with the child and the child's mother.

The 68-year-old great-grandmother and the mother of the missing girl turned themselves into the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Friday morning.

The 68-year-old is expected to be charged with murder.