After battling virus for nearly 40 days, Weslaco patient reunites with family

WESLACO – On Monday, a coronavirus patient reunited with his family after more than a month of hospitalization.

Family and friends of Jaime Peralez, 47, greeted him as he exited Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco. He had spent nearly 40 days battling the virus.

His sister, Priscilla, says Jaime was in bad shape for a while. Doctors had given her brother just a 10% chance to live.

Priscilla says she grateful for the medical staff who helped her and the family communicate with Jaime even though they weren’t sure if he would be able to hear them.

