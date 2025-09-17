Airsoft gun found in backpack of San Benito CISD student, district confirms

KRGV file photo

Officers with the San Benito CISD Police Department found an airsoft gun on a student’s backpack, the district confirmed to Channel 5 News on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 11 at around 4:20 p.m.

According to a news release from the district, officers responded to a tip that a San Benito High School student “might be carrying a suspicious item,” during the after-school transition period.

The airsoft gun, a prohibited item, was found in the student’s backpack during a search, the district said.

“The school administration and police department determined that the student didn't display or intend to use the airsoft gun, and there were no safety concerns,” a news release from the district said.

When asked if the student faced any disciplinary action, a district spokesperson responded with the following statement:

"The student code of conduct procedures were followed during this incident. We don't discuss disciplinary actions taken with anyone other than the student and their parents."

Additional details were not provided.