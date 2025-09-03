Alamo drainage project to be discussed during latest town hall meeting

Alamo city leaders are expected to provide an update on the city’s Alamo-Duranta drainage project.

A town hall to discuss the project is set for Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at Alamo City Hall.

The drainage project on Durante Avenue is expected to cost over $2 million.

“It would drain into the Alamo drain, so there is so much to discuss with our engineers and professionals so we invite our entire community to come out,” Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said. “Whoever wants to come in and talk to us during this town hall, that's what it's for. It's for our community to come in and talk and for businesses who have been affected by flooding."

City leaders are working on securing a state grant to pay for the project.