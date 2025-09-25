Alamo mom reacts to President Trump's claims linking Tylenol and autism

For many parents, raising children with autism and navigating daily life is already challenging.

But hearing powerful leaders make claims without scientific backing — they say — can lead to stigma, guilt, and even blame.

As the mother of a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with autism, Ana Maldonado said she’s advocated for early intervention, therapy, and support for other families in her community.

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that pregnant women should not take acetaminophen, also known by the brand name Tylenol, and cited unproven claims linking Tylenol and autism.

Linking autism to pregnant mothers who take Tylenol felt like a punch to the gut, Maldonado said.

“He's trying to point a finger to the reason – and I get it because everyone's trying to find an answer, we all are,” Maldonado said. “But we're not desperate, we're hopeful that there is going to be a plan in place, but we're not pointing the finger… because we don't know."

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have long recommended acetaminophen as a safe option during pregnancy. Medical experts said Trump's remarks were irresponsible.

Autism advocates say statements like Trump’s can reinforce misunderstandings about autism, a neurological condition that impacts every child differently.

Maldonado said people should instead focus on access to care, inclusion, and public education.

