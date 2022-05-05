Alamo Police Seize THC Cartridges

ALAMO – It’s a first for the Alamo Police Department: THC packed in cartridges.

THC is the main active ingredient in marijuana.

The suspect told officers it came from California.

Public Information Officer Juan Meza says the Alamo Special Crimes investigators found the cartridges during a search warrant.

He further explains having these drugs legal in other states makes it difficult.

