Alton man found guilty of manslaughter in victim's beating death

Jesus Bernal during his trail on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025: KRGV photo

A 45-year-old man was found guilty of manslaughter Monday in connection with the beating death of a man in Alton.

Jesus Bernal will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Bernal was one of two suspects arrested in connection with the deadly assault of Roman Andres Meza that happened on Sept. 4, 2023, according to previous reports.

According to a news release from the Alton Police Department, Meza was found unconscious and with “facial injuries” at the 900 block of North Oak Street near a roadway. Meza died a few days later after he was hospitalized.

Bernal and a second person — identified as Amy Villanueva — were initially arrested on assault charges in connection with the investigation. Their charges were upgraded to murder following Meza’s death.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said Villanueva punched Meza in the face during an argument. A witness said Bernal also punched Meza, causing the victim to fall to the ground, where Villanueva began kicking and stomping his face.

Bernal's murder charge was downgraded to manslaughter during the trial. Berna’s bond of $1 million was revoked as part of his condition.

Hidalgo County court records show Villanueva’s trial is set to begin in September.