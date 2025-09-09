Alton police: Two suspects charged in aggravated assault now facing murder charges

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated throughout on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 12:20 p.m.

A 45-year-old man who was assaulted on Labor Day died Wednesday, and his alleged attackers are now facing murder charges, according to the Alton Police Department.

Officers with the Alton Police Department responded to the 900 block of north Oak Street on Monday, Sept. 4, where they found an unresponsive male lying on the roadway with “facial injuries,” according to a news release from Alton police Chief Mark Perez.

The man — identified as Roman Andres Meza — was transported to a nearby hospital. Meza was pronounced deceased Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. and an autopsy was ordered, Perez said.

Two individuals — 43-year-old Jesus Bernal and 36-year-old Amy Villanueva — were identified as the suspects who assaulted Meza and were arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault.

In an email sent out Thursday morning, Perez said the aggravated assault charges against Bernal and Villanueva will be upgraded to murder. Both individuals remain in custody at the Hidalgo County jail with bonds set at $500,000 each for the original aggravated assault charge.

Perez said no premeditated motive has been found in the investigation into the deadly assault.