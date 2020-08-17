Amid pandemic, trampoline park reopens with coronavirus precautions

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a trampoline park in Brownsville is reopening — with a few changes.

Capacity is limited to 25% and customers must wear masks, said Jack Soto, the general manager of Get Air, a trampoline park with locations in Brownsville and McAllen. Staff called "lifeguards" enforce social distancing.

Sanitation is another big priority. Staff wipe down shared spaces and high-contact areas to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

