Amid pandemic, trampoline park reopens with coronavirus precautions

2 hours 14 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 August 17, 2020 5:56 AM August 17, 2020 in News - Local
By: Marisol Villarreal

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a trampoline park in Brownsville is reopening — with a few changes.

Capacity is limited to 25% and customers must wear masks, said Jack Soto, the general manager of Get Air, a trampoline park with locations in Brownsville and McAllen. Staff called "lifeguards" enforce social distancing.

Sanitation is another big priority. Staff wipe down shared spaces and high-contact areas to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

