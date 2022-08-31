Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday
The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket.
RELATED: Harlingen Municipal Court holding amnesty program through month of August
Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant.
To qualify, you must pay all fines and fees in full immediately, but the city is offering payment plans in some cases.
For more information, call the Harlingen court at 956-216-5121.
More News
News Video
-
Drop in overall crime rate in city of Mission attributed to increased...
-
5 On Your Side: Family seeks answers amid headstone installation delays in...
-
DHR-Health orders new COVID-19 booster shots
-
Former San Benito employee arrested on theft charges
-
Husband arrested on murder charge after wife found dead in Hidalgo, police...