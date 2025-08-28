Angelina Resendiz’s cause of death ruled as ‘undetermined’

The cause of death of Brownsville Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz was ruled as undetermined, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Resendiz was a 21-year-old culinary specialist with the U.S. Navy who was found dead on June 9 near the naval base she was stationed at in Norfolk, Virginia.

Resendiz had been missing for nearly two weeks when her body was found.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Health told Channel 5 News that Resendiz’s cause of death is undetermined because “despite doing an examination, a specific cause of death could not be determined.”

As previously reported, an unidentified sailor is in "pre-trial confinement" in connection with the death investigation. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service — the agency leading the investigation — said the sailor won’t be identified until they’ve been formally charged.

Following the release of the cause of death, Angelina Resendiz's family released the following statement to WVEC-TV, the ABC affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia.

“We have been informed that the official report lists the cause of Angie’s death as undetermined. Given the condition of her body, we understand why this conclusion was reached by the medical examiner. However, this does not change the fact that Angie lost her life and was found in a wooded area under circumstances that remain deeply troubling.

Closure cannot come until the truth is revealed, and accountability will take place until the circumstances are fully explained. We cannot accept this as the end of the story.

Angie’s life mattered. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and sailor who proudly served her country. We will continue to honor her memory by seeking truth, justice, and change so that no other family endures this kind of loss.”

