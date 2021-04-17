x

Anissa Lucio Named Los Fresnos Volleyball Coach

2 hours 38 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, April 17 2021 Apr 17, 2021 April 17, 2021 8:53 PM April 17, 2021 in Sports

LOS FRESNOS - Earlier this year Los Fresnos' Head Volleyball Coach position opened up.

After multiple candidates were interested, Anissa Lucio got the job.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross met with the former South Hawk to see how she's preparing for the upcoming season.

