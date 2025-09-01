x

Annual 5K run in Edinburg to help raise awareness for suicide prevention

A Rio Grande Valley support group will be hold their annual 5K run to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Individual Support Group To Overcome Depression founders Edwin and Linda Frates speak with Channel 5 News' Sarah Cervera on what services their support group offers and how people can sign up for the 5K Run for Hope.

The run is scheduled for Saturday, September 6 at 7 a.m. at the Edinburg Municipal Park. The last day to register is September 5.

