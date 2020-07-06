Another ambulance strike team, more nurses headed to the Valley

Another "ambulance strike team" is on the way to the Rio Grande Valley.

State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., D-Brownsville, said Sunday night that Gov. Greg Abbott sent him a summary of assistance provided to the Valley during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to 628 medical personnel sent to assist Valley hospitals, the state plans to deploy another ambulance strike team, which will assist Starr County; nurses and lab technicians, which will assist Starr County, another 32 medical personnel, which will assist Knapp Regional Medical Center in Weslaco; and medical equipment for the region.

