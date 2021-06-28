'Another wave coming': Cameron County officials urge vaccinations as Delta variant expected in Rio Grande Valley

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino and local health officials are urging residents, especially younger age groups, to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19, including the highly contagious Delta variant that is expected to make its way to the Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said historical data shows that the Valley can expect to see Delta variant cases begin to show up within the next two months.

“Today is a good opportunity, like a forecast, to help take action because there’s another wave coming,” Dr. Castillo said. “And that wave is the Delta variant.”

Officials say there’s been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in the county and are urging all those who haven’t been vaccinated to do so.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the Cameron County Public Health hotline at 956-247-3650 or the Emergency Management Center at 547-7000.