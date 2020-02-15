x

AP Exclusive: Agency memo contradicts Greyhound on bus raids

By GENE JOHNSON
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - A Customs and Border Protection memo obtained by The Associated Press confirms that bus companies such as Greyhound do not have to allow Border Patrol agents on board to conduct routine checks for illegal immigrants. That's contrary to Greyhound's long insistence that it has no choice but to let the agents on board. Immigrant rights activists say the memo gives them additional leverage as they pressure Greyhound to stop allowing sweeps. Greyhound told the AP it appreciated the Border Patrol “clarifying” its policy. It reiterated that it does not consent to the searches, but refused to say whether it would prohibit agents from boarding its buses.

