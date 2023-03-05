x

Aqui entre nos: Lanzan trailer de nueva película de Disney, “Haunted Mansion”

Sunday, March 05 2023
By: Tania Garza

Disney lanzó el primer tráiler de "Haunted Mansion", una película basada en su clásica atracción de parque temático.

Prepárate para tener miedo cuando llegue a los cines el 28 de julio.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

