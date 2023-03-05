Aqui entre nos: Lanzan trailer de nueva película de Disney, “Haunted Mansion”
Disney lanzó el primer tráiler de "Haunted Mansion", una película basada en su clásica atracción de parque temático.
Prepárate para tener miedo cuando llegue a los cines el 28 de julio.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
