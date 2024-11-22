Area Round Preview: Brownsville Veterans Chargers

A big win over Edinburg to open the postseason for Brownsville Veterans has the Chargers back in the area round.

Last season the team made it all the way to the state semifinals, ultimately losing 49-21 to Smithson Valley.

This season they're hoping to continue that success with another deep playoff run.

This week, it's a battle with the Canyon Cougars from New Braunfels.

"Really excited for this matchup," Chargers head coach J.C. Ramirez said. "We know that we're playing a quality team, but this is 6A Texas state football, so everyone that's in the playoffs is good."

"We just to come in and practice, keep executing what we need to do." Brownsville Veterans quarterback Storm Montoya said of his team's mindset. "Know our job, know our assignment, and have each others backs at the end of the day."