Arrest made in connection to body found at Edinburg mobile home park

One person has been arrested for murder in connection to a 47-year-old woman who was found dead at a mobile home park in Edinburg.

The body of Yvonne Salas was found lying on the floor in a home on the 1400 block of North Closner Blvd. at Gate City Park on Tuesday.

Salas was declared dead at the scene.

One individual was arrested for murder in connection to the investigation, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

The suspect was not identified in the release, which noted that an arraignment for the suspect is scheduled for Saturday morning.